Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 12:21PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18
inches except up to 28 inches across northeast facing slopes of
the Ramparts of Teller county. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Central Mountains of Lake and Chaffee County and Teller
County.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST this evening to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.