Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 10:53PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 16
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The northern Sangre De Cristo mountains, northern
Fremont county and the Wet mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall Saturday
afternoon and night with lighter amounts continuing through
Sunday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.