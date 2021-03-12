Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 10:53PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

with locally up to 2 feet possible. Ice accumulations of a light

glaze possible early Saturday morning. Winds gusting as high as

35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller county and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.