Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 10:53PM MST until March 15 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 11
inches with ice accumulations of a light glaze possible early
Saturday morning before the heavier snow spreads in. The
heaviest snow will fall near the mountains.
* WHERE…Central and Eastern Fremont County, and the Wet Mountain
Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* Additional information…Snowfall rates across Fremont county
will like vary considerably with 3 to 6 inches possible across
eastern Fremont county but much heavier amounts of close to a
foot possible across western sections.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.