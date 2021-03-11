Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 7:22PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 2 feet possible,

closest to the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph,

especially late Saturday night through Sunday night.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong northerly winds expected to develop

late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday, may prompt

the upgrade of the winter storm warning to a blizzard warning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.