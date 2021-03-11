Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 2:57PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
CCA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20
inches, with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible on the
east facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially
later Saturday and Sunday.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet and Teller County and the
Rampart Range above 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
