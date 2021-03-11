Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 2:54PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible,

closest to mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph,

especially late Saturday night through Sunday night.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM MST Saturday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially late

Saturday night and Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong northerly winds expected to develop

late Saturday night and continuing through Sunday may prompt the

upgrade of the winter storm warning to a blizzard warning.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.