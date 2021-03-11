Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 2:54PM MST until March 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches, with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet possible on the

east facing slopes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially

later Saturday and Sunday.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet and Teller County and the

Rampart Range above 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.