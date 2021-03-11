Skip to Content
today at 11:10 pm
Published 2:32 pm

Red Flag Warning issued March 11 at 2:32PM MST until March 11 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230 and 233.

* Winds…South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 14 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

