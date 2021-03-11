Red Flag Warning issued March 11 at 10:20AM MST until March 11 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity values, which
is in effect until 7 PM MST this evening.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230 and 233.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
