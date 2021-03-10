Red Flag Warning issued March 10 at 3:49PM MST until March 10 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…226…227…228…
229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.