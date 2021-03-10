High Wind Warning issued March 10 at 9:36AM MST until March 10 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to around 60 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and southeast

Colorado.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.