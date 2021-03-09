Skip to Content
March 10, 2021 12:57 am
Published 5:46 pm

Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 5:46PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR TODAY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 222…227…228…229…230…231…232…233…
234…235…236 AND 237…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…229…
230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

