Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 5:46PM MST until March 10 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING FOR TODAY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 222…227…228…229…230…231…232…233…
234…235…236 AND 237…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…229…
230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.