Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 5:46PM MST until March 10 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING FOR TODAY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 222…227…228…229…230…231…232…233…

234…235…236 AND 237…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…229…

230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.