March 10, 2021 1:05 am
Published 5:46 pm

Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 5:46PM MST until March 10 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 12 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

