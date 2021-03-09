Red Flag Warning issued March 9 at 3:53AM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 222…227…228…229…

230…231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.