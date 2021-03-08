Red Flag Warning issued March 8 at 7:24PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227…228…229…230…231…

232…233…234…235…236 AND 237…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229…230…

231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 5 to 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.