Red Flag Warning issued March 8 at 7:24PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227…228…229…230…231…
232…233…234…235…236 AND 237…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229…230…
231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 5 to 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments