Red Flag Warning issued March 8 at 3:57AM MST until March 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229…230…

231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread this morning and afternoon, and again Tuesday

afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.