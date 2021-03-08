Red Flag Warning issued March 8 at 3:57AM MST until March 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229…230…
231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread this morning and afternoon, and again Tuesday
afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.