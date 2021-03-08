Red Flag Warning issued March 8 at 2:55PM MST until March 9 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 6 PM MST TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 227…228…229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236
AND 237…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227…228…
229…230…231…232…233…234…235…236 AND 237…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Tuesday. A Fire Weather
Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty
winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from
Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227…228…229…230…
231…232…233…234…235…236 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 45 mph.
* Relative Humidity…5 to 10 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments