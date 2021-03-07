Red Flag Warning issued March 7 at 2:54PM MST until March 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 234…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,
which is in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. A Fire Weather
Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty
winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from
Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 234.
* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread Monday morning through Monday afternoon, and
again Tuesday afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Comments