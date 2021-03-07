Red Flag Warning issued March 7 at 2:54PM MST until March 8 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 234…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels,

which is in effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday. A Fire Weather

Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty

winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from

Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 234.

* Winds…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 40 mph.

* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread Monday morning through Monday afternoon, and

again Tuesday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.