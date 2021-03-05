Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 1:54AM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches

across the mountains with up to 3 inches across the lower

elevations. Lighter amounts can be expected around the

Trinidad area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo mountains, Wet mountains and the

southern I-25 corridor and northern slopes of the Raton of

Huerfano and Las Animas county.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with a mix of

slushy and snow covered roads at times, especially in and near

the higher terrain and under the heavier snow bands. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.