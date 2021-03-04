Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 8:28PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…The Wet Mountains, southern Sangre De Cristo mountains

and eastern Las Animas county.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall through 3 AM.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.