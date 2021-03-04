Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 8:28PM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range and
northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall through
midnight.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.