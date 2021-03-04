Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 8:28PM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart Range and

northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow will fall through

midnight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.