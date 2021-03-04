Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:49AM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches

with locally higher amounts across the higher elevations of the

Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, and Pikes Peak, Teller County

and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility during the evening commute and

slick and snowpacked conditions may persist through Friday

morning even as the snowfall tapers off.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

