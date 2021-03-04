Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:49AM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches
with locally higher amounts across the higher elevations of the
Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, and Pikes Peak, Teller County
and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to 2 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility during the evening commute and
slick and snowpacked conditions may persist through Friday
morning even as the snowfall tapers off.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.