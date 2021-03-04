Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:01PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches, with locally heavier amounts possible. Winds gusting as
high as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility during the evening commute and
slick and snowpacked conditions may persist through Friday
morning even as the snowfall tapers off.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
