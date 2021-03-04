Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:01PM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7

inches with locally higher amounts across the higher

elevations of the Rampart Range. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Pikes Peak, Teller County and

the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility during the evening commute and

slick and snowpacked conditions may persist through Friday

morning even as the snowfall tapers off.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher snow amounts will be

possible under more convective snow showers over El Paso County

this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.