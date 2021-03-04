Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:03PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 7 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 7500 Feet
and Wet Mountains Above 6300 Feet.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility during the evening commute and
slick and snowpacked conditions may persist through Friday
morning even as the snowfall tapers off.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally heavier snowfall is possible over
the peaks and lower elevations adjacent to the mountains.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.