Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 1:03PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 7 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 7500 Feet

and Wet Mountains Above 6300 Feet.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility during the evening commute and

slick and snowpacked conditions may persist through Friday

morning even as the snowfall tapers off.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally heavier snowfall is possible over

the peaks and lower elevations adjacent to the mountains.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.