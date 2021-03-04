Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 10:25PM MST until March 5 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches
across the mountains with up to 3 inches across the lower
elevations. Lighter amounts can be expected around the Trinidad
area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo mountains, Wet mountains and the
southern I-25 corridor and northern slopes of the Raton of
Huerfano and Las Animas county.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with a mix of slushy
and snow covered roads at times, especially in and near the
higher terrain and under the heavier snow bands. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.