Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 10:25PM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County and Pikes Peak, Teller County

and the Rampart Range.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with a mix of slushy

and snow covered roads at times, especially in and near the

higher terrain and under the heavier snow bands. Blowing snow

could reduce visibility at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.