Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 10:25PM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County and Pikes Peak, Teller County
and the Rampart Range.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions with a mix of slushy
and snow covered roads at times, especially in and near the
higher terrain and under the heavier snow bands. Blowing snow
could reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.