Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:50PM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, Pikes
Peak Above 7500 Feet, Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to 2 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
