Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 2:50PM MST until March 5 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet, Pikes

Peak Above 7500 Feet, Northern El Paso County.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Thursday to 2 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.