Red Flag Warning issued February 27 at 4:03AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230 and 232.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread Saturday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.