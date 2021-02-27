Red Flag Warning issued February 27 at 4:03AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230 and 232.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread Saturday afternoon.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
