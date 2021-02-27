Red Flag Warning issued February 27 at 3:05PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230…232…233…234…

235…236 and 237.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread Saturday afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.