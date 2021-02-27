High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 7:48AM MST until February 27 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Southern and Central San Luis Valley and the southern

I-25 corridor of Huerfano and western Las Animas counties.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected to occur

between 11 AM and 2 PM.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.