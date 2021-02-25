Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 4:00AM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up of around an

inch are expected, but there may be locally higher amounts.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.