Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 4:00AM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around an inch,

with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Teller County and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.