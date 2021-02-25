Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 4:00AM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of around 1 inch with
locally higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Crowley County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.