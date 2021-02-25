Winter Weather Advisory issued February 25 at 12:37AM MST until February 25 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Huerfano and

Western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 1 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.