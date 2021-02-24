Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 9:38PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches over the lower elevations and 4 to 8 inches over the

mountains.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo mountains, Fremont County,

the Wet mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, and Pueblo County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.