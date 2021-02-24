Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 9:38PM MST until February 25 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches
in the mountains and 2 to 5 inches on the plains.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Huerfano and
Western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 1 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.