Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 8:57PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday. The best
chances for accumulating snow will probably be after midnight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.