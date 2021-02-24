Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 8:57PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Heaviest

amounts over the northern half of Teller county.

* WHERE…Teller county.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.