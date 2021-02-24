Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 4:15AM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE…Western and central Fremont County, the Wet Mountain
Valley, and western Las Animas County.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.