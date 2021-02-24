Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 4:15AM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches.

* WHERE…El Paso County, Eastern Fremont County, Pueblo County

and Huerfano County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.