Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 3:13PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

at the lower elevation, with 4 to 7 inches over the higher

elevations.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo mountains, Fremont County,

the Wet mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, and Pueblo County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.