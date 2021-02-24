Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 3:13PM MST until February 25 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
over the lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches over the higher
elevations.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Huerfano and
Western Las Animas Counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 1 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.