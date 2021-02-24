Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 10:57PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.