Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 10:04AM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
with the highest amounts over and near the Wet Mountains.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo mountains, Fremont County, the
Wet mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, and Pueblo County.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.