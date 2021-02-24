Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 5:22 pm
Published 10:04 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 10:04AM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches,
with the highest amounts over and near the Wet Mountains.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo mountains, Fremont County, the
Wet mountains and Wet Mountain Valley, and Pueblo County.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content