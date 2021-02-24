Winter Weather Advisory issued February 24 at 10:04AM MST until February 25 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

at the lower elevations, and 3 to 6 inches over and near the

mountains, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Huerfano and

Western Las Animas Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 1 PM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.