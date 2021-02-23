Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 9:54PM MST until February 25 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory from 11 PM tonight
until 11 AM Wednesday, areas of freezing drizzle is expected.
For the second Winter Weather Advisory from 5 PM Wednesday until
11 AM Thursday, snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest
snow will likely fall during the pre-dawn hours Thursday
morning.
* WHERE…El Paso County, Eastern Fremont County, Pueblo County
and Huerfano County.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this
evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Winter Weather
Advisory, from 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of BLACK ICE
will be possible on roadways and sidewalks early Wednesday
morning. Snow packed roads are expected Wednesday night into
Thursday. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the
morning and evening commutes along the I-25 corridor region.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.