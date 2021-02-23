Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 9:54PM MST until February 24 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Alerts

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory from 11 PM tonight

until 11 AM Wednesday, areas of freezing drizzle is expected.

For the second Winter Weather Advisory from 5 PM Wednesday until

11 AM Thursday, snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3

to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest

snow will likely fall during the pre-dawn hours Thursday

morning.

* WHERE…El Paso County, Eastern Fremont County, Pueblo County

and Huerfano County.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 PM this

evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. For the second Winter Weather

Advisory, from 5 PM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of BLACK ICE

will be possible on roadways and sidewalks early Wednesday

morning. Snow packed roads are expected Wednesday night into

Thursday. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the

morning and evening commutes along the I-25 corridor region.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.